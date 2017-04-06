Art Director for MLP Movie Explains Some Problems With Teaser

As I was reading the comments on the new movie trailer some of you were saying things were a little bit off with the animation they presented. Well, apparently you are not alone as the Art Director for not only the movie but season 5, Rebecca Dart, says things are a bit weird but that you guys should have hope.
